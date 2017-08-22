PDP making progress in implementing convention resolutions – Makarfi

Related News

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said it was making progress in implementing the resolutions of the party’s August 12 non-elective national convention.

The National Chairman of the committee, Ahmed Makarfi, stated this at the committee’s meeting with PDP stakeholders from Kwara on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr. Makarfi said that the committee had started setting up caretaker committees in states where factional executives were dissolved.

The convention ratified the dissolution of executive committees of the party in Adamawa, Borno, Kebbi, Ogun, Kwara, Osun and Lagos and ordered fresh congresses in the affected states within three months.

“As I speak to you, we already have four states from all sides to the conflict that have jointly signed and made submissions in the overall interest of the party.

“Before I came for this meeting, Lagos came for clarification before they conclude and we have despatched the South-West zonal chairman to go and harmonise the conclusions, and they are happy with the clarification we gave them.

“Adamawa will also be making its conclusion and submission to the party tomorrow.

“Of all the seven states, we have four already filing submission, one to be completed tomorrow and two others, based on the undertaking of both sides, are ready to make submissions next week,’’ he said.

The chairman explained that the committee delayed action in a particular state because of the influx of people joining the party.

“In compliance with the resolution of the convention, we are making big progress because states are complying in respect of the decisions; they are complying and are making submissions.’’

He advised the Kwara chapter to avoid delay in reaching a decision and making submission, saying “if you keep waiting, you don’t know the challenge or development that will occur.”

(NAN)