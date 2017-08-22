Court ends police officer’s marriage over alleged wife brutality

Related News

An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court in Agodi, Ibadan, on Tuesday dissolved the eight-year-old marriage of a police officer, Supo Awotidoye, over his alleged brutality against his wife, Iyabo.

The President of the court, Mukaila Balogun, and the court’s assessors, Aare Samotu and Ganiyu Alao, in a ruling upheld the request of Iyabo based on evidences presented by both parties.

The court also gave the custody of the only child to the wife and ordered Supo to be paying N4,000 monthly for child support through the court’s registry.

“Parties henceforth cease to be a couple and they should restrain from fomenting trouble otherwise the erring party will be arrested for contempt of court,” Mr. Balogun stated.

Earlier, Iyabo had urged the court to end her eight-year-old marriage over alleged brutality.

She told the court that she could no longer bear the frequent brutality exhibited by her husband against her.

Iyabo, who testified in a divorce suit she filed before the court, said her marital relationship with her husband was full of regrets and agony.

“We met eight years ago though he did not pay any dowry on me; but we lived as couple and we were blessed with one child.

“I sold half plot of land for him near my house and I assisted him to build a house on the land due to the love I had for him.

“He began showing his true colours a few months after we met when he started accusing me of flirting around and then beating me.

“Recently, he came into my house and destroyed burglary-proof rails and later chased me with a machete over allegation that I had extra-marital affair with a neighbour

“I nearly lost my life when I had a premature delivery after I jumped through the window during the attack.

“A few weeks ago, neighbours rescued me when he attacked me, threatened to kill me and I went into coma for several hours before I woke up.

“I pray the court to dissolve the union and restrain him from coming to my house or harassing me as he used to do,’’ Iyabo said.

Supo, a police officer serving in Ibadan, admitted that he did not pay his wife’s dowry but denied all the allegations against him.

Describing his wife as “a devil,” he alleged that a neighbour, who used to send gifts such as fruits to her, may be having an affair with her.

Supo, however, did not support the divorce, saying he would find a way to resolve the rift. (NAN)