Replicate UK health facilities in Nigeria, NMA challenges Buhari

President Mohammadu Buhari [Photo credit: Sahara Reporters]
President Mohammadu Buhari [Photo credit: Sahara Reporters]

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to replicate in Nigeria the facilities he benefited from in the hospital that attended to him in London.

The president of the association, Mike Ogirinma, urged the federal government to invest more in the health sector to remove the need for Nigerians having to travel abroad for health care.

According to a Channels Television news report, Mr. Ogirima made the call at the end of the National Executive Council meeting of the association in Kaduna on Monday.

Joining in welcoming President Buhari back from his medical vacation in London, Mr. Ogirima urged the president to utilise his positive experience in the health systems of other country to impact on the nation’s health care system.

He said upgrading its health facilities to international standards would save Nigeria and its citizens the high amount of foreign exchange spent on medical tourism abroad.

“The President has first-hand experience of what we have been talking about: upgrading Nigerian hospitals; and that is why we are calling on him that based on his experience, he should replicate what he has seen in London to take care of the masses”, he said.

President Buhari returned to the country on Saturday after being in London for 103 days to treat an undisclosed ailment.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.