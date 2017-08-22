Replicate UK health facilities in Nigeria, NMA challenges Buhari

Related News

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to replicate in Nigeria the facilities he benefited from in the hospital that attended to him in London.

The president of the association, Mike Ogirinma, urged the federal government to invest more in the health sector to remove the need for Nigerians having to travel abroad for health care.

According to a Channels Television news report, Mr. Ogirima made the call at the end of the National Executive Council meeting of the association in Kaduna on Monday.

Joining in welcoming President Buhari back from his medical vacation in London, Mr. Ogirima urged the president to utilise his positive experience in the health systems of other country to impact on the nation’s health care system.

He said upgrading its health facilities to international standards would save Nigeria and its citizens the high amount of foreign exchange spent on medical tourism abroad.

“The President has first-hand experience of what we have been talking about: upgrading Nigerian hospitals; and that is why we are calling on him that based on his experience, he should replicate what he has seen in London to take care of the masses”, he said.

President Buhari returned to the country on Saturday after being in London for 103 days to treat an undisclosed ailment.