Nigerian man poses as woman to defraud American of $80,000 on dating site

The Police in Osun said on Monday that they have arrested a 23-year-old suspected internet fraudster (name withheld) for allegedly duping an American of $80,000 (N28.8 million).

The Police Commissioner, Fimihan Adeoye, told journalists in Osogbo that the suspect allegedly committed the crime by posing as a woman to the unsuspecting man on a dating site on the internet.

Mr. Adeoye said the victim, who was looking for a serious relationship with a woman, was however scammed by the suspect to the tune of $80,000.

He said the suspect was apprehended with the help and information the command received from an anonymous source.

“He presented himself as a woman on the internet and he succeeded in seeking the friendship of his victim who thereafter paid the money into his account.

“Although he denied collecting $80,000 but said he collected $43,000. Our concern however is the terrible image his action has given Nigeria.

“His action and crime has gone to further show that many youths are not interested in hard work again,” he said.

Mr. Adeoye said the suspect would be prosecuted in court as soon as investigation was concluded and urged the public to see the police as their friend by releasing useful information that could help in apprehending criminals.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the police also paraded a three-man gang believed to be involved in buying and selling stolen motorcycles.

Twelve motorcycles suspected to have been stolen by them were also displayed.

(NAN)