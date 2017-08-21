Dogara receives President Buhari’s resumption letter

Speaker Yakubu Dogara
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has acknowledged the receipt of the communication from President Muhammadu Buhari notifying the House of Representatives of his resumption to duty.

The letter was delivered to the office of the speaker by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Suleiman Sumaila, on Monday.

Earlier, Senate President Bukola Saraki had acknowledged the receipt of the letter of resumption.

Mr. Buhari returned to Nigeria on Saturday after 103 days in London for medical treatment. With the letter, he officially takes over from his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, who has been acting president for several weeks.

