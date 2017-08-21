Siblings who allegedly beat up police officer granted bail

Related News

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday granted N200,000 bail each to two siblings who allegedly beat up a policeman and tore his uniforms.

The Magistrate, O.A Layinka, also ordered each of the accused – Michael Oladunjoye (28) and Sephia Oladunjoye (26) – to produce two sureties each with evidence of two years tax payment.

The accused, who reside at Church Street, Ayobo in Ipaja, Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of assault and unlawful damage.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Donjor Perezi, had told the court that the accused on July 16 assaulted a police officer, Isaac Akam, at Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

According to the prosecutor, the duo beat up the police officer and also tore his uniform while performing his lawful duty.

He said that a fight ensued between the policeman and the duo after the police stopped their car for a routine search.

According to him, it was the intervention of other police officers at the scene that saved their colleague from the duo.

Mr. Perezi said that the two siblings were subsequently arrested and taken to the police station for further questioning.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 173 and 348 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that Section 173 prescribes three years jail term for assault occasioning harm, if found guilty.

The case was adjourned until August 28 for mention.

(NAN)