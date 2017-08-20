Restructuring: APC, PDP trade tackles

Related News

Nigeria’s two main parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress and opposition Peoples Democratic Party, on Sunday traded tackles over their positions on the agitation for the restructuring of Nigeria.

The agitation became more strident across the country after the APC-led National Assembly blocked some proposals on restructuring in its votes on constitutional amendment.

On Saturday, the APC through its spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, had said the PDP was not interested in restructuring.

In its reaction on Sunday, the PDP through its spokesperson, Adedayo Adeyeye, insisted it supports a restructuring of the governance system to place Nigeria on the path of growth, development and posterity.

Mr. Adeyeye accused the APC of trying to deceive Nigerians by pretending to be a latter-day supporter of the issue.

“This sudden resurrection of the ruling party’s ’s interest in ‘restructuring’ after several months of denial by the Chairman of the APC, John Oyegun, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, some governors elected on the platform of the party and other senior party officials that the APC did not promise restructuring in its manifesto and during the Campaigns in 2015, is the latest in a series of deceitful ploys designed and being implemented by the party to hoodwink Nigerians ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

“As the word implies, restructuring is a process of re-arrangement, re-organisation or re-formation of the manner or way in which something (in this case governance) is done.

“As used in the Nigerian political lexicon, restructuring refers to the modification of the system of governance to guarantee the socio-economic and political growth and development of the Nigerian people.

“Indeed, our party’s commitment to constantly seeking solutions to the challenges confronting the nation caused us to amend our party’s constitution to include the equitable devolution (decentralization) of power for greater functionality, national integration and rapid economic and social reconstruction, amongst other things.

“Examples can be found in Preamble 2(b) and (e), Section 7(b) and (f), and many more provisions of our party constitution.

“It is against the backdrop of our party’s commitment to restructuring the system of socio-political governance in Nigeria for better functionality and efficiency that the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan summoned a National Conference to recommend amendments to the Nigerian Constitution.

“This conference submitted a report with several proposed amendments to the Constitution which the APC-led Federal Government has refused to implement more than two years later.

“It is imperative to point out that APC was the only political party which refused to attend the National Conference in 2014.

“It is also imperative to point out that APC’s refusal to participate at the Conference was predicated on a narrow and selfish interest.”

Mr. Adeyeye said further evidence of PDP’s commitment to restructuring was provided in a statement to journalists by the chairman of its National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi, on June 22.

The party urged opinion leaders across the country to participate in the process in the best interest of Nigeria and its people.