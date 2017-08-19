APC speaks on President Buhari’s return from London

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria after his medical vacation to the United Kingdom.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, said, “The Party thanks the Vice President, His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his competent leadership in the absence of President Buhari and especially commends him for his effort to unite the country and drive the recovery of the national economy.

“The APC also thanks all Nigerians who had prayed ceaselessly for the speedy recovery and safe return of the President, assuring them that the APC-led Federal Government is poised to fulfill all the electoral promises the Party made to Nigerians.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had announced Saturday morning that President Buhari would return to the country later today after receiving medical attention in London for over 100 days.

He left the country on May 7 after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.

Mr. Buhari will speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m. on Monday, Mr. Adesina said.

The presidential spokesperson quoted Mr. Buhari as thanking “all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.”