Tor Tiv urges Buhari to sign Peace Corps Bill into law

The Tor Tiv of Benue state, James Ayatse, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, assent to the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill.

Addressing the officers and men of the Corps in his palace, Gboko, on Friday, the royal father said the Peace Corps seeks to engage the youth in the society.

The traditional ruler also charged the national commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Dickson Akoh, not to relent in his effort to get the youth off the streets with gainful employments.

“Two days ago, this whole place was filled by young people here in Gboko. Some of them were outside drumming, and the common challenge all of them have, is that they don’t have something to do. This is what you are addressing.”

He added that as a leader, he knew the dangers in leaving the youth idle.

“With all the energy and intelligence embedded in them, if you don’t engage them, the devil will engage them. I want to assure you that we will not withdraw that support until the bill is signed into law. We will continue to be there for you,” he said.

The royal father also said: “I want to salute the gallantry of the leadership in the struggle, a long struggle for this noble work.”

He also condemned the harassment of Mr. Akoh and other officers of the Peace Corps by security agencies, saying it was uncalled for.

Responding, Mr Akoh said they were at the Tor Tiv palace to celebrate and congratulate him on his ascension to the traditional dynasty.

He acknowledged the role the Tiv Area Traditional Council played while the Bill was before the both chambers of the National Assembly.

“Immediately the public hearing on the Bill was advertised, the Tiv Area Traditional Council was the first institution that wrote a strong memorandum in support of Peace Corps, even though many other traditional councils supported it from other states.”

He said, when established, the Nigerian Peace Corps would only help to complement the efforts of other agencies in contributing its quota in neighbourhood watch and nation building.

He assured the Tiv traditional institution that, having supported the passage of the Bill, the Peace Corps would not deviate from its core mandate as stipulated in the bill, when established.

The National Assembly had recently passed a bill for an act to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps and also adopted the conference committee report which seeks to give legal backing to the existing Peace Corps of Nigeria.