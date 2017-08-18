NiMet predicts localised thunderstorms, isolated rains for Saturday

Rainfall [Photo: Vanguard News]
Rainfall [Photo: Vanguard News]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has predicted morning and afternoon localised thunderstorms over the Central States of Abuja, Mambilla Plateau and Minna on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office, CFO, on Friday in Abuja also predicted localised thunderstorm activities over the entire region in the afternoon and evening hours.

It added that the central states would have day and night temperatures of 28 to 30 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively, except Jos with 23 to 17 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that the inland cities and coast of the South-west are expected to be cloudy during the forecast period.

It also predicted that the South-east coast would experience isolated cases of rain with day and night temperatures of 27 to 29 and 23 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, the northern states will experience localised thunderstorms over places like Nguru, Katsina, Sokoto, Kano and parts of Borno in the morning.

Later, day and night temperatures of between 29 to 31 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively were also predicted by NiMet for the day.

(NAN)

