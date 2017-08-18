Woman docked for allegedly calling ex-husband’s mother a witch

Court

A woman, Fati Mohammed, on Friday appeared before a Minna Magistrates’ Court, charged with calling her former mother-in-law, Fati Aliyu, a witch.

The accused was arraigned in court following a direct criminal complaint filed by Ms. Aliyu.

Ms. Aliyu alleged that Ms. Mohammed called her a witch after demanding that she return the five-year-old child she had for her former husband to her.

According to the boy’s grandmother, the child had been on vacation with his mother.

But when she requested her to return him after the holiday, the mother called her a witch.

She prayed the court to order the accused to pay her N2 million in damages for defamation as well as order her to return her grandson who was put under her care.

The accused, however, denied the charge preferred against her by the complainant.

The presiding judge, Hassan Mohammed, advised the parties to give peace a chance and settle their differences amicably.

Mr. Hassan adjourned the case till August 31 for further mention.

(NAN)

