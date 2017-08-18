New minister, Ocheni, resumes at labour ministry

Related News

The new Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Stephen Ocheni, resumed on Thursday a day after he was assigned the portfolio by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

This was made known in a press statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES by the ministry’s spokesperson Samuel Olowookere on Friday.

Mr. Ocheni on resumption said improved productivity is pivotal to the Change Agenda of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister said he would bring his experience to bear on the new assignment and ensure industrial harmony.

“I am not a unionist but as much as possible I am an advocate of peace and harmony because it is important to achieve a peaceful industrial climate without which the goal of the Ministry and that of the present administration cannot be achieved,” he said.

While receiving Mr. Ocheni, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, charged him to utilise his credibility as a renowned professional accountant to improve on the ministry’s financial performance.

“You will take charge of the 2018 budgeting (of the ministry) which we are about to start so make sure our budgeting system will improve. I made it better when I came, you can push it to become best.

I am optimistic that by God’s grace you will put in your best for the uplift of this Ministry and the nation at large,” Mr Ngige said

Mr. Ocheni took over from the late James Ocholi who died in 2016.

He is also taking charge at a critical time when the educational sector is facing challenges as a result of the industrial action declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.