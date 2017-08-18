Osinbajo off to Rwanda

Related News

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has left the country for Kigali, Rwanda, to attend the presidential inauguration of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

A statement by Mr. Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said the inauguration ceremony, which is expected to be witnessed by several African Heads of State and Government, follows President Kagame’s victory at the August

4 Rwandan presidential election.

Mr. Osinbajo is accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

He is expected back in Abuja later today.

Mr. Kagame is to be sworn-in as president for his third term in office.