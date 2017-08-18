Saraki commends IBB’s leadership

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and former military President, Ibrahim Babangida. [Photo credit: PM News Nigeria]
President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and former military President, Ibrahim Babangida. [Photo credit: PM News Nigeria]

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has described former military President, Ibrahim Babangida, as a major part of Nigeria’s political history.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, to congratulate the former Head of State his 76th birthday, Saraki described Babangida as one of Nigeria’s most prolific statesmen.

He commended the former head of state for the role he had continued to play in bringing about the development and progress of the country.

“The former military president has played a key role in the history and development of our nation.

“IBB’s leadership, commentaries and advice on the state of our polity and how to move our nation forward have been pivotal since he left office.

“I wish him good health and many more years as he celebrates his 76th birthday,” he said.

He prayed the Almighty Allah to continue to bless, guide and protect the former head of state.

(NAN)

  • Onike24

    No surprise here, kindred spirits. Ole Agba ati Ole..,,,

  • ElderMan

    @onike24:disqus

    Bukola Saraki: A waste of space

    Bukola Saraki is a child in adult body. His sycophancy is so childish, almost like a child running after an adult
    for candy, that one should wonder if Bukola Saraki ever grew up. His whole life plan has just one linchpin and
    that linchpin has nothing to do with himself or his own demerits as a crook and a dullard. He’s self convinced
    that that there’s nothing good in his own life history that can recommend him to decent people who aren’t
    given to stealing. So, he avoids the circle of decent people and flees from intellectuals lest his vacuity
    be far magnified by contrast. He wallows instead in a circle of rogues and thieves and with those he
    smells alike as bandits living by plunder.

    Bukola Saraki wears his entire life’s plan on his sleeves like a moron; that by holding to the tailcoats
    of wizened General Ibrahim Babangida he could get the winds in his sails and be ‘anointed’ as a
    next president of his imagined federal republic of Nigeria. Besides General Babangida at 76, the
    nearly retarded Bukola Saraki at age 55 has nothing else to depend upon in his own life history.
    Bukola Saraki is thus a longer way to spell HUMAN TRAGEDY of how wangled money can kill
    a human mind and turn a human being into mere mammal just eating and defecating without
    a purpose higher than stealing and consequent self-disgrace on parade in a dock of court.

  • Julius

    These yeye people love to make themselves feels good and important.

  • ayo

    The name “SARAKI AND BABANGIDA” will continue to mean nothing but treachery and dishonesty in our nation state….
    Birds of the same feather they say flock together……..
    These individuals are dinosaurs and will die leaving no decent legacies for the future generations they leave behind…….

    Nigerians please don’t breed with these virmins…..
    Avoid marrying your loved ones into these criminal families…..
    The DNA in these families is toxic and wired for stealing and criminal tendencies…..

    At the right time, We will go after every single asset they have acquired in their miserable lives and give it back to the people and country they have looted it from……