Malala gains admission into Oxford University

Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani advocate for girls education who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012, officially opens The Library of Birmingham in Birmingham, central England, on September 3, 2013. Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, shot in the head by a Taliban militant last October after campaigning for girls' right to education, gave an address as she officially opened the new Library of Birmingham. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS
The Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, has gained a place at Oxford University after getting her A-level results.

Miss Yousafzai, who lives in Birmingham, confirmed the news in a tweet congratulating all students getting their results, Thursday.

“So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students – the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!,” the tweet read.

Malala will be studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Lady Margaret Hall at Oxford University.

Coincidentally, she will be studying the same course at the same university as former Pakistani Prime Minister, Benazir Bhutto.

In March, she revealed her receipt of an offer to study the three subjects at a university in the United Kingdom on the condition of her achieving three As in her A-levels.

The 20-year-old, known in Pakistan for her campaign for Girl Child Education, was shot twice in the head by the Taliban on October 9, 2012 while she was in a bus on her way back from school.

The Taliban accused her of promoting secularism.

She became internationally known after the incident and relocated with her family to Birmingham for further rehabilitation.

In April, she was made the youngest ever UN Messenger of Peace.

Ms Yousafzai also supported the fight for freedom of the Chibok girls in Nigeria in 2014.

