UNILAG student docked for allegedly raping 16-year-old girl

A 22-year-old student of the University of Lagos, Anyiam Oluwaseyi, has appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court charged with raping a 16-year-old girl, a fellow student.

Mr. Oluwaseyi, a 400-level student of Actuarial Science, who resides at Ogundare Street, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to the charge of sexual assault brought against him.

But Police Prosecutor Simeon Imhonwa insisted that the accused committed the offence at Alogomeji area of Ebute Meta on August 3 at 2.00 p.m.

“The accused had earlier invited the girl to an eatery at Alogomeji, but on getting there, he told her that he forgot something in his house and that they should go and pick it.

“When they got home, they met some of his friends at home playing music loudly. They excused themselves and went into the room,” he said.

Mr. Imhonwa alleged that the accused offered the girl a drink which she declined and in the process, he started touching and kissing her.

“The girl struggled with the accused amid threats but to no avail with the loud music in the house.

The prosecutor said the case was reported by the University of Lagos, Akoka, to the Office of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT).

The Team Coordinator, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said the case was reported to them on August 7 and an action was taken immediately.

“On August 9, the team went to Unilag to get the perpetrators but were told they had been transferred to Sabo Police Division.

“We went to the police station but we were told the parties had `resolved’ the issues.”

The offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the offence is punishable with 14 years imprisonment.

The Chief Magistrate, B.O. Osunsanmi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two reputable sureties with verifiable addresses.

The magistrate said the sureties must also provide two years tax clearance and directed that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The case was adjourned until October 19 for trial.

