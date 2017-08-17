Aisha Buhari condoles with Sierra Leone over mudslide deaths

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has extended a message of condolence to the government and people of Sierra Leone over the disaster caused by a landslide in the Regent region of the country.

The message was conveyed to the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Sia Nyama Koroma, through a letter delivered by Hajo Sani, Senior Special Assistant to the President, on Wednesday.

Mrs. Hajo while delivering the letter said, “I am here to deliver a special message of condolence from the wife of the President of Nigeria to the First Lady of Sierra Leone over the landslide that led to the death of many Sierra Leoneans including whole families.”

At times like this, she said, ”it was important for wives of Presidents to support their husbands in handling the dire situation.”

In the letter, Mrs. Buhari said “I commiserate with you and the people of Sierra Leone on the unfortunate mudslide and heavy flooding which claimed more than 300 lives and prayed almighty God to give their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

Hajo Sani delivered the letter to the High Commissioner of the Republic of Sierra Leone to Nigeria, Afsatu Olayinka Kabba, who expressed the gratitude of the Sierra Leonean people for the message of condolence and the continued brotherly role played by Nigeria in the West African Region.

She also extolled the sisterly relationship between Mrs. Aisha Buhari and Mrs. Sia Koroma.

Mrs. Kabba said her country had seen a lot of turmoil from the rebel war to the Ebola epidemic during which time Nigeria always stood by Sierra Leone and prayed that this will continue.

President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in the UK recently sent a similar condolence message to the Sierra Leoneans.

Sierra Leone began seven days of national mourning on Wednesday after flooding and massive mudslides triggered by heavy rains left hundreds dead.