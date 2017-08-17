MURIC condemns attack on EFCC office

Related News

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has called for a strong response to the attack on officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at its headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

The organisation also urged all arms of the Nigerian security agencies to unveil the identity of the hoodlums and their sponsors.

Daredevil gunmen had in the early hours of Wednesday invaded and shot at the premises of an office of the commission, located at Wuse Zone 7, Abuja.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m., the EFCC said on Wednesday.

But MURIC in a statement signed by its president, Ishaq Akintola, condemned the attack, describing it as cowardly and devilish.

“It is not only cowardly but also devilish. This attack is an open challenge to the Nigerian security agencies,” the statement said.

“Even a kindergarten kid can easily guess those behind the attack. Desperate attempts have been made to get the EFCC boss out of the anti-graft body. These attempts included subterfuge, blackmail and harassment but they all failed to yield the required result. Yesterday’s attack shows that looters of the Nigerian treasury are tired of using a willing National Assembly (NASS) to achieve its diabolical objective. This explains their resort to armed confrontation.”

The organisation said the attack was disheartening and has opened another phase in the war against corruption.

“It has revealed very clearly that looters will stop at nothing to frustrate the ongoing anti-graft war said. They are ready to shed blood.”

The statement said the EFCC headquarters and other offices must be well fortified from now on with quick-response squads on permanent standby.

“We charge Nigerians to renew their commitment to the war against corruption. This is a war between light and darkness, a struggle between truth and falsehood, a tussle between good and evil,” it said.

The organisation also urged the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the State Security Service to “rise to the occasion, accept the challenge thrown by the attackers and bring them to book within a reasonable time.”

It said the personal safety of EFCC operatives must be guaranteed and it is the responsibility of the other security agencies.

“Only thus can they be able to concentrate on their special assignments. Only thus can confidence be restored in the ability of the Federal Government to effectively prosecute the war against corruption,” the statement said.