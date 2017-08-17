Osinbajo urges media chiefs to project Nigeria

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has asked the country’s chapter of the International Press Institute, IPI to use the 2018 edition of the institute’s world congress in Abuja to project the country’s image to the globe.

He gave the advice when the board of the Nigerian chapter of the IPI paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, it was a very important opportunity for Nigeria to showcase itself and also to show that it is safe and secure for business.

“It is also an opportunity to advertise all of our ease of doing business initiatives.’’

The acting president assured the IPI that the Buhari administration would partner the Nigerian chapter of the IPI to host a hitch-free 2018 World Congress of the Global Network of Free Media.

He also assured the board that states could participate in the hosting, especially as it provided “an important opportunity for tourism and for them to showcase some of the great initiatives that they have.’’

Mr. Osinbajo stated that the pledge was in line with the administration’s commitment to promoting private sector partnership.

He further urged the local organizing committee to consider putting on the agenda of the June 2018 event, the issue of hate speech and its implications for the polity and for peace and security.

“The forum is an important one for raising the question of hate speech and its implications for our country, for our polity and for peace and security.

“Somehow these things are resonating all over the world, new found nationalism and all of that. But I think for us here in Nigeria, it is a very important issue. I think that it is important that we find ways of controlling these things.

“I think that we owe a responsibility, especially leaders of journalism, to find ways of dealing with this issue because it is cancer.’’

The Acting President thanked the delegation for the visit and for its efforts in ensuring that Nigeria was given the opportunity to host the world congress.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Chairman of Thisday newspapers, Nduka Obaigbena, said that the visit was to intimate the Acting President of the forth coming conference to be hosted in Abuja.

Mr. Obaigbena solicited the federal government’s support in the hosting in different areas, including the provision of a secure and safe environment for delegates and visas on arrival.

He stated that hate speech would form one of the thematic issues to be discussed during the congress.

He also thanked the acting president for the pledge to support IPI Nigeria in hosting a hitch-free congress.

  • BEN IKARI

    This Mr. Osinbajo, a so-called lawyer and pastor turned politician or politrician keeps talking about hate speech when he isn’t claiming the Internet is the worst thing that has ever come from human innovative bank or prowess thus the military should see and attack it as a war front yet same Internet is promoting his rants through print and broadcast media. By the way what is he categorizing as hate speech; is it Mr. Nnamdi Kanu’s and northern youths and elders rants; is it when some of us say most Nigerian politicians or politricians and politifcians are greedy, corrupt and violent, or that Nigeria itself, especially the so-called federal government in today’s context is the most corrupt, most wicked, greedy and violent or terroristic and deadly yet lazy and incompetent nation on earth; or that Nigeria is stealing oil communities’ wealth while polluting and killing them in collaboration with $hell and NNPC, others, when they complain or demand justice; is it that Hausa-Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo ethnic groups are claiming ethnic supremacy (like so-called white supremacy) over more than 200 other ethnic groups when the people aren’t more human or ethnic than the people and tribes or ethnic groups they oppress and stealing from; it is the fact that Hausa-Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo alongside most states in the North (19 states in the north) are mostly nonviable, can’t generate revenue so can’t create budget and pay monthly salaries without oil money, or that the so-called Nigeria’s sovereignty and unity isn’t untouchable therefore negotiable contrary to Osinbajo and his likes hallucination that every Nigerians agree that Nigeria is one and shall remain one and indivisible entity despite obvious secession bells; also, is it that a lawyer and pastor turned poliliar should be watched closely? What exactly is Mr. Osinbajo referring to as hate speech that isn’t free speech pointing to the truth, and that no institution of government including the courts have authority to dictate what free speech is and what it isn’t because it’s natural and can’t be suppressed even though government institutions all over the world have been trying to suppress it and many including courts in uncivilized nations such as Nigeria have harassed and intimidated, even denied people their rights to free speech and expression? I demand that Mr. Osinbajo and his lieutenants tell me and the world what they mean by hate speech and explain why such should be considered hate speech irrespective of whether what’s said is true (the truth) or false.