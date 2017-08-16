UNN, UniAbuja join ASUU strike

Related News

The academic staff of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, have joined the on-going nationwide strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on Monday.

Ifeanyichukwu Abada, the Chairman of ASUU-UNN, made this disclosure at a news briefing on Wednesday in Nsukka, shortly after the union’s congress attended by members from Enugu and Nsukka campuses.

The union leader said that members had unanimously agreed to join the nationwide strike declared by ASUU at the national level.

He said the strike was to press home the union’s demands, as contained in 2009 and 2013 agreement, signed by the federal government and the union, but which the government had yet to implement.

Mr. Abada said the congress noted with concern and disappointment the non-payment of academic allowances and the non-release of operational licence.

He also listed the union’s demands to include, the non-implementation of the provision of 2014 Pension Reform Act with respect to retired professors and their salaries.

“Having exhausted all avenues to get the government to

fully implement the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement and the 2013 MoU, ASUU resolved to embark on a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike,” Mr. Abada said.

He said members during the congress agreed that the strike would be total and comprehensive, as all forms of academic activities had been suspended.

“Members are advised to adhere strictly to the directive of ASUU, on the ongoing strike, as defaulting members will be brought to book,’’ he said.

He, however, called for the support of parents and students, saying that the strike was targeted at providing necessary infrastructure that would make universities in the country conducive for teaching and learning.

“Parents should know that we are fighting for them, as well as it is in the interest of students and we regret any inconvenience this strike may cause students and their parents,’’ he said.

Also, lecturers at the University of Abuja, on Wednesday, officially joined ASUU strike.

The UniAbuja ASUU Chairman, Ben Ugheoke, told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, that the academic staff took the decision to join the strike after a meeting with its members on Wednesday.

“We have domesticated the total indefinite strike. The strike is on now,’’ he said.

University of Abuja

NAN reports that the situation in and around the campus shows that academic staff had abandoned classes while students were seen roaming about.

Some students, who spoke with NAN, said that the strike would affect the academic calendar, as their examination was just around the corner.

A 300-level Political Science student, Ifeoma Anyanwu, said that the examination, which had been earlier scheduled to start next week, would no longer hold due to the strike.

NAN recalls that ASUU on August 14, embarked on an indefinite strike to demand the implementation of an agreement signed between it and the Federal on conditions of service, funding, university autonomy and academic freedom.

(NAN)