Widows beg Nigeria Police: Please pay out late husbands’ entitlements

The Enugu State chapter of the Nigeria Police Widows Association, NPWA, has urged the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, to settle their late husband’s entitlements to ameliorate their sufferings.

“Life has become unbearable for us since we lost our bread winners. It is becoming increasingly difficult for us to survive,” its chairperson, Kelechukwu Kalu, said in Enugu on Wednesday.

Ms. Kalu spoke at the launch of the association’s 2017 calendar.

She said that some members had nothing doing to sustain their families and were finding it difficult to feed and pay school fees.

Mr. Kalu, who was represented by the Secretary of the association, Florence Ochigbo, said that some of the widows’ children had graduated from higher institutions but were yet to secure jobs.

“Those that have graduated are even lucky; many others got admission into secondary schools and universities but could not register because the mothers had no money,” she said.

She appealed to the NPF to pay their late husbands’ entitlements “without further delay”.

Kalu also pleaded with governments at all levels to give employment to widows to enable them cater for their families.

(NAN)