Nigerian telecoms sector attracts $68 billion Foreign Direct Investment – NCC

NCC Headquarters
NCC Headquarters

The Nigerian telecoms sector has attracted $68 billion to the economy in Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, said Tuesday.

The NCC Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Umar Dambatta, said this at a sensitisation workshop in Lagos, The Nation newspaper reported.

Mr. Dambatta, who spoke on code of corporate governance for the telecom industry, said these achievements were accomplished in spite of the recession ravaging the economy.

The NCC boss also said the sector’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, has increased to 9.8 per cent.

This, according to him, has enabled other sectors of the Nigerian economy to develop.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.