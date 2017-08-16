Housewife seeks divorce over husband’s refusal to pay children’s school fees

Related News

A housewife, Salamat Are, on Wednesday asked an Ilorin Area Court to dissolve her 10-year-old marriage to her husband, Yakub, over his alleged refusal to pay their children’s school fees.

Salamat, 35, of Oja-gboro area of Ilorin, told the court that their marriage was contracted in 2007, which produced two children.

She said that her husband stopped paying their children’s school fees since 2012.

“My husband is an irresponsible man because he does not care for me and the children, neither does he gives us money to feed,’’ she said.

Salamat said that the money she spent on feeding and payment of the children’s school fees had negatively affected her business.

“I want an end to this marriage because I can no longer continue to hurt myself over the activities of an irresponsible man,” she said.

Yakub, however, denied the allegations, saying that he gave her N200 daily for the feeding of the children.

He, however, prayed the court to give him time to settle the matter because he would not allow his wife leave with their children.

The Judge, Abdulkadri Ibrahim, advised the couple to go home and reconcile their differences.

He adjourned the matter until September 18, for further hearing.

(NAN)