Fashola signs 615 pending applications for land titles

Related News

Following the delegation of authority to issue consent for land transactions, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Raji Fashola, has signed all the pending 615 applications for land transactions, mortgages, assignments and debentures.

The minister disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Tuesday adding that the letters were already being issued to the applicants.

“Just to update the members of the public about the delegation of authority to issue consent for land transactions.

“It has accumulated for a while but we received the delegation, I believe, on 27 of July.

“On the first week of August, my office approved all of the 615 pending applications for land transactions, mortgages, assignments, debentures and all of those things.

“So, letters are being issued now to all the applicants and those who haven’t received theirs should just tally a while.

“In a matter of a few days to fortnight from now we would have cleared that backlog then we go and deal with the pending applications for Certificates of Occupancy.

“Again, we are expecting delegation of authority for that one.”

According to him the implication of the signing was that it would further boost to the economy.

He said that those who wanted to borrow or lend money or had sold or planning to sell their land could complete those transactions and money could move round.

“Everything revolves around it so it helps to drive us closer to our journey out of recession and implement the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan,” Mr. Fashola added.

(NAN)