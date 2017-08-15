Military ‘abuse’ probe panel set to begin hearings

Related News

The judicial commission set up by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to probe alleged human rights abuses by the Nigerian military has announced its schedule of public hearings, and has called for memorandum from affected persons and institutions.

The commission, headed by Justice Biobele Georgewill of the Port Harcourt division of the Court of Appeal, was inaugurated on Friday by Mr. Osinbajo.

According to a statement issued by Haliru Suleiman, Secretary to the Presidential Investigation Panel, it will hold its public hearing in Abuja from September 7 to October 6.

It urged “affected persons, institutions and interested members of the public” to submit their memorandum within two weeks, through the Presidency, Special Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, for the attention of the secretary of the panel.

The panel further directed that soft copies of the memorandum are to be submitted to judcomhro.ng@gmail.com

Mr. Osinbajo inaugurated the Presidential Investigation Panel to review compliance of the armed forces with human rights obligations and rules of engagement, especially in local conflicts and insurgency situations.

Allegations of human rights abuse had been levelled against the military by civic groups such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

Several PREMIUM TIMES investigations also raised issues of such abuses.

Some of the prominent cases include extra-judicial killing of over 300 Shiite protesters in Kaduna in 2015, the extra-judicial killing of dozens of pro-Biafra protesters in the South-east, and that of suspected Boko Haram members in the North-east.

Read the Panel’s Terms of Reference Below

To review extant rules of engagement applicable to the armed forces of Nigeria and the extent of compliance thereto.

To investigate alleged act of violation of international humanitarian and human right law under the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, Geneva Conventions Act, African Charter of Human and people’s rights( Ratifications and Enforcement) Act and other relevant laws by the armed forces in local conflicts and insurgencies.

To investigate matters of conduct and discipline in the Armed Forces in local conflicts and insurgencies.

To recommend means of preventing violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in conflict situation.