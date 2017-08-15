Youth Parliament urges state assemblies to support #NotTooYoungToRun bill

Related News

The Nigerian Youth Parliament led by its speaker, Ayodele John, has called on state assemblies to support the Age Reduction Amendment Bill for elective political offices popularly known as the not-too-young-to-run bill.

The bill which was passed by both chambers of the National Assembly seeks to reduce the age for elective offices in the country.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Mr. John said, “Houses of Assembly should as a matter of necessity and trans-generational breakthrough pass the Not Too Young to Run Bill and the Local Government Autonomy Bill as passed by the National Assembly.”

He said the youth are watching with keen interest and ready to adequately match their rhetoric with actions in ensuring that the bills become part of the constitution.

Other demands of the youth parliament include:

“the presidency should arrange an urgent meeting with Youth Stakeholders with the Acting president or the president,” and the “the federal government should convoke a National Youth Conference on Security and Peace Building in line with the United Nations’ theme for 2017 IYD.”

“the 8th National Assembly should promulgate an Act that will establish the punitive measures as deterrents to every hate speech that will ridicule and destabilise national unity and cohesion.

“the presidency should as a matter of urgency commence the full implementation of all treaties, agreements and consensus with any group.”

Mr. John also called on the federal government to adhere and comply with all court rulings, judgments and injunctions, thereby doing away with selectiveness in the compliance with any outcome of court process.