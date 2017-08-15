NAHCON provides 1,490 Nigerian pilgrims with medical services

Related News

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has said that about 1490 Nigerian pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia for Hajj have been provided with medical services.

The head of the National Medical Team, Ibrahim Kana, in a telephone interview said 429 persons, representing about 28.8 per cent were treated for malaria fever.

Mr. Kana said NAHCON has set up nine different clinics in Saudi Arabia: three in Madina and six in Makkah.

“All the clinics in Madina are operational, with two of the three situated within the hotels where pilgrims are residing,” he said.

He said out of the six clinics in Makkah, three are currently being used, while more will be opened as pilgrims continue to arrive.

He added that the commission had so far recruited 450 medical personnel including those from the states and FCT.

Mr. Kana said the operations of the medical team are fully computerised.

On the availability of other drugs, Mr. Kana said the medical team had enough drugs at its disposal.