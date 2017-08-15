Nigeria’s current electricity generating capacity is 6,803 MW — Fashola

Related News

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Monday said power generation and transmission in the country had improved.

A communique issued at the 18th monthly power sector and stakeholders meeting in Kano, chaired by Mr. Fashola, said power generation improved beyond what was recorded in 2016.

“As at August 10, 2017, 6803MW was recorded as the current available generating capability, with a wheeling capacity of 6700MW by TCN, currently constrained by DisCos inability to take load,” the communique read.

“This is in line with incremental power policy with improvements from TCN improving the wheeling capacity from 5000MW to 6700MW.”

Commenting further, the minister said the Federal Government was doing its best to ensure improvement in electricity supply.

“Government has embarked on serious expansion of transmission capacity with some power plants already completed, while others have reached advance stages of completion,” he said.

He also assured support for any state willing to be involved in generation and distribution of electricity, adding that there was no monopoly in the business of electricity generation and distribution and that state governments and big companies could also involve in the business.

“Large power consumers like government and big manufacturing companies can engage in power supply business. All they need to do is to secure permit from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC),” he explained.

Speaking further, he noted that: “The Discos have the obligation to meter their customers, but that they must provide them with meters for effective metering before charging them.”

The meeting also noted that meter provision is not a monopoly of DisCos but is open and regulated by NERC and NEMSA, adding that the democratisation of meter provision is intended to reduce conflict between customers and DisCo and reduce losses in the sector.

According to the communique, in line with efforts to reduce energy theft in the country, Ibadan DisCo announced arrest of an ex-staff by EFCC for meter infiltration and the meeting lauded the support of security agencies in the efforts to reduced financial losses in the sector.

Meanwhile, it was announced at the meeting that the best performing DisCo of first quarter 2017 was Ikeja DisCo and the best performing GenCo was Omotosho I.