Dismissed SSS officer nabbed for alleged possession of 16 bags of Indian hemp

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has arrested a dismissed officer of the State Security Service, SSS, and another for alleged possession of 16 bags of cannabis sativa (a.k.a. Indian hemp).

Ebere Amaraizu, the Police Public Relations Officer, in a statement issued in Enugu on Monday, said that the suspects were arrested through intelligent information and a well-coordinated operation.

Mr. Amaraizu said that the suspects are Emmanuel Ogbonna, who claimed to hail from Okpanam, Delta and Odo Chinedu of Aguabo, Enugu State.

According to him, at the time of their arrest, Mr. Ogbonna had with him, an identity card of the SSS with the name Emmanuel Tako and number FCA552447.

Mr. Amaraizu said that the suspects were nabbed when the operatives swooped on them at New Market axis of Enugu.

He said that the bags of the weeds were concealed in the booth of their Camry car with registration number LSR 769 DF.

Mr. Amaraizu added that the bags of weeds alongside the vehicle were recovered from them at the time of their arrest.

He said that on investigation it was revealed that Mr. Ogbonna was dismissed as an SSS personnel but was using the identity card to transport weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa.

(NAN)