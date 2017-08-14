EFCC recovers N277 million, arrests 195 suspects in Ibadan zone

Related News

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it recovered N277.9 million and arrested 195 suspects between March and August this year.

The Deputy Zonal Head, Kazeem Oseni, made this known on Monday at a press conference. He said 431 cases were reported at the office within the same period.

“The Ibadan Zone has taken a leap off her previous achievements with a recovery of N277, 931, 341. 31 (Two hundred and seventy seven million, nine hundred and thirty one thousand, three hundred and fifty-one naira and thirty-one Kobo) against what we had last year,” Mr. Oseni said.

He further explained that 50 of the cases are going on in court.

“Investigations on the other cases are ongoing and will be charged to court as soon as they are concluded, “he stated.

He said the fight against graft is not a task the Commission can surmount single-handedly and called on the media to collaborate more to make the fight a success.

“It is imperative for us to come together like this to bridge any information gap about the progress of the anti-graft war,” he stressed while expressing appreciation to the journalists for their cooperation with the office.

‎”Let me use this opportunity to enjoin you all and sundry to buy into the fight against graft. We need the support of all stakeholders. The media, no doubt, needs to prop up this message by informing the public adequately about our activities and urge them to report cases of corruption to the EFCC promptly”, Oseni stated.

“We will not rest on our oars as we must win the fight together,” he added.