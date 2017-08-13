NITDA wins outstanding govt agency award

DG NITDA, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami [Photo credit: nitda.gov.ng]
The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, on Friday emerged the outstanding government agency of the year at the Titans of Technology awards in Lagos.

The award is an annual event organised to celebrate organisations, institutions and individuals at the forefront of ICT adoption and usage in Nigeria.

The 12th edition of the ceremony which held at the Oriental Hotel Lagos, on Friday, saw NITDA clinching the ‘Outstanding Government Agency’ of the year award.

“This is in recognition of the Agency’s recent drive at ensuring IT Compliance among MDAs and effecting a high level of professionalism in the industry,” the NITDA said in a statement on Saturday.

The acting head, Lagos zonal office of the Agency, Tarelisa Konyefa, received the award on behalf of the agency, it added.

