15 students allegedly beat colleague to death after accusing him of homosexuality

The Police Command in Jigawa said it has arrested 15 students over the death of their colleague in Yankwashi Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Jinjiri Abdu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Dutse on Thursday.

Mr. Jinjiri said that the suspects, who are students of the Government Science and Technical College, Karkarna, were arrested on August 8.

He said that the students aged between 17 and 19, were suspected to have caused the death of their colleague after they beat him up with sticks.

The spokesperson added that the suspects allegedly took the deceased to the bush close to the school on August 6, and beat him up around 2.30 a.m.

“The suspects were said to have formed a disciplinary committee to deal with the deceased after they suspected him to be a homosexual.

“So, on that fateful day, they decided to deal with him where they allegedly took him to the bush and beat him up with sticks.

“After the beating, they brought him back to the school, and it was only his lifeless body that was found the following morning.

“He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead,” he said.

According to him, the investigation into the case has commenced, saying the suspects would soon be charged to court.

Mr. Jinjiri said the corpse of the deceased had been handed over to his family for burial.

The state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, recently arrested four students of the same school for allegedly stealing 18 new mini Samsung laptops.

The students allegedly stole the items from the college’s computer room.

The Federal Government had donated 25 laptops to the college out of which the suspects allegedly stole 18.

(NAN)