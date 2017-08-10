41 Nigerians deported from seven European countries

FILE PHOTO: Immigration officials screening Nigerian returnee from Libya during their arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday. 02040/24/3/2017/Uwalaka Benedict/ICE/NAN

Forty-one Nigerians deported from seven European countries for committing immigration-related offences arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday.

The Nigerians were deported from Australia, Switzerland, Hungary, Netherlands, Germany, Norway and Denmark.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, learned that the aircraft with registration mark EC-120 which flew in the deportees, comprising 35 males and six females, touched down at 10.50 a.m.

Joseph Alabi, the spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, confirmed the development to NAN.

Mr. Alabi said, “this morning, we received 41 Nigerians who were brought back from Europe. They were made up of 35 males and six females.”

He said all the deportees were alleged to have committed immigration-related offences in their host countries.

Mr. Alabi said the deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Police.

Also on ground to receive them were officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

NAN gathered that the deportees were profiled by immigration authorities and were allowed to depart to their various destinations.

It will be recalled that 34 Nigerians were deported from six European countries on June 22 for committing similar offences.

The Nigerians were deported from Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Austria, Belgium and Hungary.

