‎Awolowo “may not succeed as councillor‎” in present day Nigeria – Don

A Nigerian professor, Akin Onigbinde, has said that Nigeria needs to restructure its governance system to ensure economic sustainability, saying the system will not allow good leaders to emerge.

“If Awolowo were to run under the present government, he may not succeed as councillor,” he added.

Mr. Onigbinde made this submission on Thursday in Lagos at a conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, GOCOP.

The programme, themed “Sustaining Growth Through Diversification of the Economy”, was held in Ikeja.

The don noted that the system through which government affairs are run in Nigeria today impedes sustainable development.

He called on Nigerians to support the call for restructuring of the governance system, saying “until we sort out restructuring, we can’t have an economy.”

While recalling that the late premier of the western region, Obafemi Awolowo, ran one of the most development-oriented governments in the nation’s history, he explained that Mr. Awolowo’s success was enabled by the system of government put in place at the time.

“Until we loosen the centre, nothing can work,” he said, adding that “Until we sort out restructuring, we can’t have an economy.”

Mr. Onigbinde noted further that, “Many people refer to Awolowo as the best president Nigeria never had… Ojukwu said so.

“Awolowo was able to lend money to the federal government under the cocoa marketing board. The system allowed him.

