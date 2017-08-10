GOCOP gets new executive ahead of 2017 conference in Lagos

img_20170810_062624-resized-800

The Publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, has been elected President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers.

The election was conducted on Wednesday at Adna Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Mr. Oladipo is the current General Secretary of the Association.

Also elected into the National Executive Committee of the Guild are the Publisher, Real News, Maureen Chigbo, as Deputy President; Publisher, Newsdiaryonline, Danlami Nmodu, Secretary General; and Publisher, Metro Watch, Collins Edomaruse, Deputy Secretary General.

Others are the Publisher, World Stage, Segun Adeleye, Financial Secretary; Publisher, The Scroll, Janet Mba-Afolabi, Treasurer; and Publisher, Qed.ng, Olumide Iyanda, Publicity Secretary.

The election was conducted by a committee led by the Publisher of Global Patriot, Simon Ibe.

Speaking after the election, the outgoing Acting President of GOCOP, Musikilu Mojeed, thanked the electoral committee for organising a free and fair poll.

Mr. Mojeed congratulated Mr. Oladipo and his team, calling on all members of the Guild to give them all the needed support.

The new Executive Committee will be inaugurated at the 1st annual conference of GOCOP holding on Thursday, August 10 at Renaissance Hotel, Isaac John Street, Ikeja.

The theme of the conference is: “Sustaining Growth through Diversification of the Economy.”

Keynote Speakers at the conference are university teacher, Prof. Akin Onigbinde; the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Bayo Onanuga; and a former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

Former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Sun Newspapers and now the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina; and the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph Newspapers and also the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Funke Egbemode, will participate in the discussion.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.