Ignore fake announcements, NNPC not recruiting – Official

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, says it has neither published any advertisement on job interviews nor embarked on any recruitment of workers.

The clarification followed a fresh recruitment advertisement purportedly placed by the corporation now in circulation on the social media.

A statement by NNPC spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, said the advert on a fake letterhead with NNPC logo, was allegedly signed by the Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru, and the Chief Operating Officer, Refineries, Anibor Kragha.

Mr. Ughamadu said the purported advert had directed unsuspecting applicants to send their applications to a fake e-mail address: nnpccareersrecruitment@gmail. com.

According to him, another form of the scam is the circulation of text messages, e-mails and letters inviting gullible job seekers for fake job interviews at the NNPC Towers and other locations.

The spokesman said the purported job interview invitation was designed to extort money from desperate job seekers.

He advised the public, especially applicants, to disregard such adverts or spurious invitations for job interviews, saying that anyone who entertains such invitations does so at his or her own risk.

According to him, anyone contacted for the purpose of the fake recruitment should report such invitations to relevant law enforcement agencies.

Mr. Ughamadu said that the corporation would continue to engage security agencies to tackle the ongoing scam and the perpetrators.

He assured the public that Maikanti Baru-led NNPC management would sustain the prevailing culture of transparency and accountability.

He added that the wave of transparency in the corporation had yielded positive results, including the conduct of open public bidding to source for contractors and suppliers of goods and services.

Mr. Ughamadu noted that the corporation’s previous recruitments had been conducted transparently, assuring that NNPC would always advertise all vacant positions in national newspapers ahead of any recruitment.

(NAN)