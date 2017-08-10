Court remands four over alleged abduction, rape of teenage girl

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Wednesday ordered the remand of four persons in prison over alleged abduction and having rape of a 17-year-old girl.

The accused Seyi Akindoyin, 27; Tope Akanni, 20; Abiodun Olayinka, 19, and Seun Odugade, 22, pleaded not guilty to four-count-charge of conspiracy, abduction, intimidation and rape.

The Magistrate, Olalekan Ijiyode, denied the oral bail application made by Ola Ibrahim, the counsel to the accused.

Mr. Ijiyode directed the defence counsel to apply for the bail of his clients formally by way of written application.

He ordered the remand of the accused in Ile-Ife prison pending the hearing of the bail application.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on Aug. 3, at Ilare Area of Ile-Ife.

Mr. Osanyintuyi said that the accused conspired to commit felony to wit: abduction and threatened the life of their victim.

He added that the accused also unlawfully had carnal knowledge of their 17-year-old victim (name withheld).

The prosecutor said that the offence committed contravened sections 86, 361, 358 and 516 of the state criminal code.

The case was adjourned until September 6 for hearing.

