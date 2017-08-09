PTCIJ calls for applications for agricultural journalism training programme

Related News

The Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) has called for applications for participation in a special Agricultural Journalism Training Programme.

The three-day Masterclass, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, is designed to equip journalists and communication specialists with the knowledge and tools required for putting issues in Agriculture in perspective, as the nation looks beyond oil and gas to the sector as a viable alternative source of income.

The Masterclass, according to PTCIJ Chief Executive, Dapo Olorunyomi, will provide a dynamic professional development experience for participants.

The focus is on imparting comprehensive skills for reporting, writing and editing on agricultural issues from the policy rooms to beyond the farm gates.

It will dwell on communication ethics, legal challenges in the sector, audience engagement strategies across platforms, data and investigative journalism skills, other legal issues, leadership skill, media trends and agribusiness.

Speaking on other key benefits of the programme, Mr. Olorunyomi said the participants will gain access to a large pool of contacts from government, research and policy development agencies, civil society as well as scientists, media peers, and industry captains who are all intricately linked in transforming Nigeria’s new agricultural landscape.

The training is part of PTCIJ’s vision to develop critical but currently under-reported sectors of the Nigerian economy, in a broad attempt to bring robust journalism into the designing of a thriving and truly performing development ecosystem.

PTCIJ is organising the training programme in partnership with Notore Chemical Industries Plc (Notore), one of Africa’s leading fertilizer and agro-allied companies.

Notore operates the premier fertilizer plant in Sub-Saharan Africa, thus placing it in a strategic position for championing the African Green Revolution.

To apply for this training click here.

Application runs from August 8 to August 31, 2017.