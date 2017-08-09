Ignore FG, generate, distribute your own electricity, Falana challenges state govts

Mr. Falana speaking in Lagos on Wednesday at the launch of a report by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, titled "From Darkness to Darkness: How Nigerians are paying the price for corruption in the electricity sector."
A senior lawyer, Femi Falana, has called on state governments to challenge the laws restricting them from generating electricity in their states.

Mr. Falana made the call in Lagos on Wednesday at the launch of a report by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, titled “From Darkness to Darkness: How Nigerians are paying the price for corruption in the electricity sector.”

The programme was supported by the MacArthur Foundation.

Mr. Falana said state governments must begin to exercise their constitutional rights by challenging the control of electricity generation, distribution and transmission by the federal government.

According to him, “Items 13 and 14 of the schedule to the constitution stipulate that state government shall have power to generate electricity outside the national grid.

“It goes further to say that the House of Assembly of each state shall make a law for the establishment of electricity boards in all states–they are not there!–to provide electricity for the people outside the national grid.

“And what’s the national grid?” he said, rhetorically.

“I generate electricity in my home, in my office. So why can the governor of Lagos State not generate electricity for all of us – about twenty million people?

“So, we must really challenge the control of our affairs by the government in Abuja.”

He, however, lamented that the National Assembly has not done much for the realisation of this agenda.

“The power Reforms Act of 2005 is largely illegal because it has attempted to concentrate power and electricity on the federal government and private companies contrary to the provisions of the constitution.

“That’s why we are challenging state governments, ‘stop going to Abuja, stop begging federal government’ to give you power to establish electricity companies in your state’.

“You have the right. If individuals can do that, why should you go to Abuja to get a licence?”

  • dami

    hmmm….interesting….lets see which governor acts first…or is it case of Falana spreading half truths?
    however the electricity situation is a disaster….all our Politicians from any and all parties have failed to solve this problem…or is it to their advantage that the common man has no light or is the FG ok with the import revenue from generator importation? and sales / taxation of diesel?
    why has this eluded us? black man syndrome is very real….

  • ed

    The insanity of the self imposed darkness is mind boggling. The solution to our power failure issue is readily available.
    General Electric mobile turbine are available for less than the money that Fashola and the disco boys are sharing to keep us in darkness every year.
    GE mobile turbine are capable of generating 32 MW each total of 6,400 MW.
    All that is requires is gas that we’re flaring daily for nothing.
    Common sense tells us to position 200 plus of this turbine near the gas source or transport gas by truck to a storage depot close to the station.
    There is no excuse for power failures if we’re not being led by wick leaders.