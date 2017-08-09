Married man dies after sex in lover’s house

A 45-year-old married man has died after having sex with his girlfriend at her apartment in War College Estate, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The Abuja police said the deceased visited his girlfriend identified as Bridget at about 10:00 a.m. and was preparing to leave after they made love.

According to Daily Trust Newspapers, Bridget immediately reported the matter to the police station.

The Gwarimpa Divisional Police Officer, Nurudeen Sabo, said the woman was in custody and the body has been taken to Asokoro District Hospital for autopsy.

He added that investigation is ongoing.

