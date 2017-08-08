No bomb scare at Hajj Terminal, says FAAN

Related News

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, on Tuesday refuted a rumoured bomb scare at the Hajj and Cargo Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

There had been social media reports that a bomb was detected at the terminal Tuesday.

But the agency, through its spokesperson, Henrietta Yakubu, said the report was untrue, adding that a bag found at the terminal only contained “copies of Islamic guide”.

“At about 9:30am, an unattended bag was noticed at the Hajj and Cargo terminal, after the departure of the 4th flight for the intending pilgrims,” Mrs. Yakubu said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Chief Security Officer of the Federal Airports Authority, Hajj and Cargo Terminal as well as the Bomb Disposal Unit were contacted and began the process of finding out the owner and the content of the bag.

“No one claimed ownership of the bag, so the decision to blow up the bag using an explosive device was made, which in turn caused some panic amongst the second batch of intending pilgrims waiting.

“After detonation, it was discovered that the bag contained some copies of an Islamic guide; meant for pilgrims to guide them with regards to their journey.”

The agency, therefore, advises passengers to be cautious of their belongings, and ensure that their properties are securely kept.

“The Authority would like to assure the general public that there was no Bomb and the Hajj and Cargo Terminal is safe, secure for flight operations,” she said.