Researchers introduce new technology to speed up cassava multiplication

Related News

Scientists are now using Semi-Autotrophic Hydroponics (SAH) technology to speed up the propagation of clean cassava planting materials.

Godwin Atser, the communication expert of International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), made this known via a news statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the use of SAH technology for cassava multiplication was the brainchild of the “Building an Economically Sustainable Integrated Seed System for Cassava (BASICS)’’ project.

He said that the SAH technology involved the use of modified soil, holding plant roots in planting pots with little water.

“Usually the trays are filled with a little amount of water and the soil transports the moisture up to the plant roots; yet the top of the soil remains relatively dry.

“The roots are encouraged to grow down, and the dry soil on top discourages damp-off and other diseases caused by excess moisture,’’ he said.

Peter Kulakow, a cassava breeder with IITA, said the beauty of the new technology was its rapid multiplication ratio.

He said that usually when breeders developed new cassava varieties, the challenge was how to multiply the varieties and distribute them to farmers.

Mr. Kalukwo, however, said that cassava was a clonal crop while its multiplication was done using stems, adding that the process would, however, take several years.

He said this partly explained why it always took a long time for new improved varieties to be disseminated at scale to farmers.

“With this technology, these constraints will be addressed and it will be easier for farmers to have easy access to new varieties once we develop them.

“Besides addressing the constraints of slow and low multiplication ratio in cassava seed system, the SAH technology also produces clean planting materials that are disease-free,’’ he said.

Kalukwo said that with the adoption of SAH, the cost of production of the plants was cheaper, when compared to tissue culture.

Hemant Nitturkar, Project Director of BASICS said that the technology, which had its origins in Argentina, would be adapted and perfected in Nigeria under the project.

He said that the BASICS project was expected to have a significant impact on the ability of early generation seed businesses to quickly bring suitable varieties within the reach of farmers.

He noted that the BASICS project was also working with National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) and FERA (Food and Environment Research Agency) of United Kingdom to the improve the quality of seed certification system in Nigeria.

Cassava is grown by more than 500 million people in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Cassava is an important crop in the efforts of countries to attain food security and create wealth, while the root crop is a veritable source of animal feeds. (NAN)