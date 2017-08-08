Four students arrested for allegedly stealing 18 laptops

Related News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Jigawa Command, says it has arrested four students of Government Science and Technical College, GSTC, Karkarna, in Yankwashi Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly stealing 18 new mini Samsung laptop computers.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Muhammad Durmin-Iya, stated this while presenting the suspects to journalists in Dutse on Tuesday.

Mr. Durumin-Iya said the students (names withheld) allegedly stole the items from the college’s computer room.

He explained that about 25 of such laptop computers were donated to the college by the Federal Government out of which the suspects stole 18 pieces.

“The laptop computers were about 25 in number donated to their school by the federal government for the enhancement of ICT education in their school.

“Unfortunately, these final year students decided to steal them,” he said.

The commandant added that the suspects were arrested after the school management lodged formal complaint in its office in Yankwashi Local Government Area about the stealing of the items.

According to him, the students stole 12 of the computers on a date not known.

Mr. Durum in-Iya further said the suspects stole another set of six of the items on July 1.

He added that they were caught red-handed by men of the command operating in the area.

“The first time they stole 12 of the computers, and that was when the school authorities noticed and reported to our office in the area.

“So, upon receipt of the complaint, we sent our intelligence officers to the area.

“And fortunately for us, we were able to arrest all of them while stealing another six sets of the computers on July 1,” he added.

The commandant said that the students were not immediately taken to court since they were final year students, and so, they were allowed to compete their examination.

“We did not immediately take them to court since during their arrest, they wrote their fifth paper in WAEC.

“It was also to enable us conduct thorough investigation into the matter,” he explained.

According to Mr. Durumin-Iya, the suspects took advantage of the period when students were on Sallah break to steal the first set of the items and also used July 1 when council elections were conducted in the state to steal another second set of the computers.

Mr. Durum in-Iya said they allegedly used iron rod and removed some blocks of the building to gain access into the computer room.

He further revealed that six of the computers were recovered from the suspects, adding that the suspects had already sold 12 of the items.

“During their arrest, six of the computers were recovered and they told us that they sold the other 12 at the rate N10,000 each at Farm Centre GSM market in Kano.

“And each of the computers is valued at N70,000 in the market,” he added.

According to him, the suspects, aged 17, would be charged to juvenile court.

(NAN)