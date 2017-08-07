Minister unveils national science, technology, innovation road map

Related News

Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, has unveiled the National Science, Technology and Innovation Road Map from 2017 to 2030 to serve as a catalyst to Nigeria’s economic growth.

Mr. Onu, who disclosed this in a statement by Henrietta Okokon, Assistant Chief Information Officer in the ministry on Monday, said the Integrated Road Map was a unique piece formulated to redirect the energy of the nation in science and technology.

Mr. Onu was speaking at the unveiling of the road map to staff of the ministry in the South East zone in Owerri, Imo.

The minister also paid a visit to Gov. Rochas Okorocha in his office.

He said the road map would be incorporated into the system to would serve as a catalyst to Nigeria’s economic growth and to develop competitiveness in raw materials endowment.

“This will in turn provide jobs, create wealth and reduce poverty drastically.

“The aim of the formulation of the document was to encourage youths to develop interest in science subjects as well as reduce the level of over dependence on foreign goods and services in Nigeria.

“The road map is designed in such a way that it will cover short-term, medium-term and long-term with a view to attaining an effective implementation of projects in the country.

“It targets the mobilisation of Nigeria’s intellectual resources for the growth, the diversification of the economy, provision of incentives for all stakeholders to engage innovation in order to improve science structures,” he said.

Mr. Onu said he embarked on a tour to South-East zone to inspect projects developed by the ministry and to inaugurate the “waste to wealth pilot project“ domiciled in Umuahia, Abia.

He said the institute in Imo would help the youth acquire entrepreneurial skills to start small and medium scale enterprises.

He said it would also develop skills transfer, which would be beneficial to small scale business owners.

Responding, Mr. Okorocha commended the minister on the transformation drive he was carrying out in the science sector in the country.

The governor called on Nigerians to embrace science and technology, adding that it was a lifeline for all sectors to key into national economic development.

He advised the minister to set up a science and technology department that would be constitutionally recognised by the National Assembly. (NAN)