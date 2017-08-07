Police receive 657 complaints of misconduct against personnel in second quarter

Related News

The Nigeria Police Force said it had received 657 complaints of professional misconduct against its personnel across the country, from May to July,2017

Abayomi Shogunle, an assistant commissioner of police and head, Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), disclosed this in a report on Monday in Abuja.

Mr. Shogunle said the number of cases of misconduct against the police decreased by 17 per cent compared to the 906 cases recorded in the same period in 2016.

He said that the unit resolved 589 complaints, which represent 90 per cent of complaints made against the police from across the country in the second quarter.

Mr. Shogunle said the highest number of 454 processed complaints came through telephone calls, which represent 69 per cent of complaints received.

He added that the WhatsApp, SMS, BBM, Twitter, Facebook and E-mail platforms jointly accounted for the remaining cases.

He said that Lagos, Rivers, and FCT topped the state ranking, with 137, 89 and 82 complaints respectively.

The head of PCRRU said Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, and Yobe recorded no complaints from members of the public within the period under review.

He said that complainants were satisfied with the manner their grievances were handled by the PCRRU.

Shogunle said that the period under review, recorded the dismissal of two traffic wardens in Abuja and four police officers in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun.

He said that the dismissal of the officers was in keeping to the promise of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to flush out corrupt officers from the force.

Shogunle said that N265, 000 extorted money was also recovered from dismissed officers and handed over to the rightful owners.

The PCRRU was established by the Nigeria Police Force in November 2015, with a mandate to receiving and resolving cases of professional misconduct brought against its officers.(NAN)