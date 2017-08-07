12-year-old remanded in juvenile home for allegedly stealing mobile phone

Related News

A 12-year-old boy (name withheld), who allegedly stole a mobile phone valued at N5,000, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

He was, however, remanded in a correctional home.

The out-of-school boy, who lives with his mother’s relations at Egbeda, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing.

Police Prosecutor Clifford Ogu told the court that the offence was committed on July 17 at Kuffo Bus Stop, Ayobo in Ipaja area of Lagos.

“The complainant, Taiwo Adeleke, was charging his mobile phone inside his tricycle and was discussing with other colleagues when the boy stole the phone.

“The boy sneaked into the tricycle, removed the phone and disappeared.

“The following week, the same boy came back to the spot to beg for money, but unfortunately for him, a woman who saw him when he stole the phone raised an alarm and he was immediately apprehended and handed over to the police,’’ he said.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The boy, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Taiwo Akanni remanded the boy in Juvenile Correctional Centre at Oregun in Ikeja.

She adjourned the case indefinitely.

(NAN)