Nigeria to repatriate 18 ECOWAS citizens

Immigration officers [Photo Credit: The Guardian]
Immigration officers [Photo Credit: The Guardian]

Eighteen illegal immigrants arrested by officers of Nigeria Immigration Service, Ogun Command, at Akonu village, Bode Olude area, will soon be repatriated to their countries of origin.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Olaniyi Mobolaji, made the announcement on Sunday in Abeokuta in a statement issued to newsmen.

He said that 10 of the 18 illegal immigrants were indigenes of Benin Republic while eight were Togolese.

He added that the illegal immigrants, who are being profiled, are residing and working illegally in Nigeria.

The spokesperson said the command received intelligence report on their activities based on the directive of the state comptroller, Ajibola Bayeroju.

He promised that the command would leave no stone unturned to flush out illegal immigrants residing in the state.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.