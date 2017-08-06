Nigeria to repatriate 18 ECOWAS citizens

Related News

Eighteen illegal immigrants arrested by officers of Nigeria Immigration Service, Ogun Command, at Akonu village, Bode Olude area, will soon be repatriated to their countries of origin.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Olaniyi Mobolaji, made the announcement on Sunday in Abeokuta in a statement issued to newsmen.

He said that 10 of the 18 illegal immigrants were indigenes of Benin Republic while eight were Togolese.

He added that the illegal immigrants, who are being profiled, are residing and working illegally in Nigeria.

The spokesperson said the command received intelligence report on their activities based on the directive of the state comptroller, Ajibola Bayeroju.

He promised that the command would leave no stone unturned to flush out illegal immigrants residing in the state.

(NAN)