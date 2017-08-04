Transparency: Auditor-general commends NNPC

Related News

The Auditor-General for the Federation, AGF, Anthony Ayine, on Friday commended “the practical efforts’’ of the present NNPC management in ensuring probity, accountability and transparency in its operations.

The AGF’s commendation was contained in a statement issued by Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division in Abuja.

Mr. Ughamadu said the AGF spoke when he paid a courtesy visit to the NNPC.

“I note with delight that he assumed office in July 2016, but he has done quite a number of things worthy of commendation.

“Let me also note with delight that information available to me is that the audited accounts of NNPC that were in arrears are now audited up to Dec. 31, 2014.’’

Mr. Ayine said the Office of AGF was not only delighted on the significant changes in the corporation but was encouraged by the renewed assurance from the GMD of improved access to enable auditors perform their duty effectively.

He called for improved synergy between the Office of AGF and the oil and gas industry by providing technical exposure and support to auditors.

The statement quoted the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru, as saying “transparency and accountability had become a way of life for the management and staff of the corporation’’.

Mr. Baru said that the era of unpublished or accumulated NNPC audit accounts was over.

“This explains why we publish our operations and financial reports every month so that not only your office but the general public could follow the trail.

I don’t think there is any government institution that has demonstrated this level of transparency,” Mr. Baru said.

According to him, the corporation hopes to conclude the 2015 audited accounts by the end of August.

He said that the preparation of the 2016 audited account which began a month ago would be concluded by the end of 2017.

The GMD said NNPC had a mandate to ensure that Nigerians reaped bountifully from the proceeds of its vast hydrocarbon resources.

He said that the management was also willing to always adopt measures that would propel the realisation of the noble objectives of the corporation.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the NNPC publication, which is available on the corporation’s official website, provides an overview of NNPC’s operations across the oil and gas value chain (Upstream, Midstream & Downstream).

The report specifically provides detailed and unprecedented statistical insight into crucial aspects of the corporation’s activities ranging from National Crude Oil & Natural Gas Production, Lifting and Utilisation.

(NAN)