Man charged with raping friend’s 14-year-old sister

Related News

A 32-year-old fashion designer, Bolaji Omodolapo, who allegedly raped his friend’s 14-year-old sister, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who resides at Sedomi St., Ipaja, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for rape.

The accused committed the offence sometime in December 2016 at the accused’s residence, police prosecutor Raphael Donny told the court.

Mr. Donny said that the 14-year-old girl was sent on an errand to the accused’s residence and the accused lured her into his room on the pretext of sending her to her brother, who is his friend.

“The accused shut the door and raped her; thereafter, the accused disappeared and all efforts to trace him failed.”

Mr. Donny said the case was reported to the police which declared him wanted.

“The accused was sighted by the girl’s brother and was apprehended,” he said, adding the offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Folakemi Davies -Abegunde, granted the accused bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until August 28 for mention.

(NAN)