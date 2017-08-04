Woman jailed for stealing police officer’s money

Related News

A 35-year-old woman, Michael Modupe, is to spend the next 12 months in prison for stealing a police officer’s N99,000 in his office, an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court ruled on Friday.

Ms. Modupe, whose address was not provided, was arraigned for stealing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the woman pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adelaja, who gave ruling, said the court had no option than to sentence her since she had pleaded guilty.

The sentence was without an option of fine.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Sunday Eigbejiale, told the court that the woman committed the offence on April 7 at 4.00 p.m. at Onipanu Police station, Ota in Ogun.

Mr. Eigbejiale said the accused stole the N99, 000, property of a police officer, Akinleye Akinwale.

He said Mr. Akinwale, who is also the complainant is attached to the Divisional Crime Office at the station.

According to him, the complainant kept the money in his bag in the officer and discovered that the money was missing.

“The woman was the only person with him in the office when the money was stolen.”

Mr. Eigbejiale said the money was, however, recovered from her when police went to search her shop.

The offence contravened Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun 2006.

(NAN)